WORLD’S SEXIEST KOALA’ GOES VIRAL

There’s a new sex symbol in town and it’s a Koala! According to FoxNews.com, A koala in an Australian wildlife sanctuary has become a social media star after an image of the macho creature went viral.

Rogue the koala struck a creepily suggestive pose at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Australia’s Gold Coast. A photographer named Ross Long captured the image and posted it to his Instagram account, making Rogue into a household name.

Soon after, People wrote an article about the image called, “World’s Sexiest Koala Has The Internet All Hot And Bothered.”

 

WORLD’S SEXIEST KOALA’ GOES VIRAL was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

