Nancy Pelosi Does Not Think Donald Trump is Worth Impeaching

Pelosi’s comments are not going to sit well with Democrats who are calling for the 45th President of the United States to be impeached, with members of Congress who have “introduced articles” wanting to pursuing the action.

 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not currently support impeaching President Donald Trump despite thinking that he’s unfit for the country’s highest office, according to a Washington Post magazine interview published Monday.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi said. “This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

The California Democrat also said that Trump is “ethically,” “intellectually,” and “curiosity-wise” unfit for office.

“No, I don’t think he’s fit to be President of the United States,” she said.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of CBS News and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

Nancy Pelosi Does Not Think Donald Trump is Worth Impeaching was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

