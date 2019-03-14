CLOSE
Mike Tyson Says He Wouldn’t Let Michael Jackson Hang Out With His Child

Mike Tyson says he would never have let his child hang out with Michael Jackson.  The boxer made the comment on actor Michael Rapaport’s podcast when he was asked about the controversial Leaving Neverland documentary, about Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse of two young boys.  Tyson said he believes a lot of the blame should be on the boys’ parents, for leaving them along with him.  He added, though, that the fact that the accusers are only just coming forward makes it seem like they are just in it to get money.

Mike Tyson Says He Wouldn’t Let Michael Jackson Hang Out With His Child was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

