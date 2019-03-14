CLOSE
ALICIA KEYS: New Book This Fall

Later this year, fans will be able to read the story of Alicia Keys in her own words.

The Grammy winner teamed up with writer Michelle Burford to put her life story on paper. More Myself is described as “part autobiography, part narrative documentary.” The book doesn’t just rely on Alicia’s memories of her highs and lows, but also draws from “vivid recollections from those who have walked alongside her.”

More Myself will hit bookstores on November 5th, through Oprah Winfrey’s Macmillan Publishing imprint.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • You’re getting a book, and you’re getting a book, and you’re getting a book!
  • Hey Oprah, give me a book deal next! You know this story would be a bestseller.
  • Everyone knows the kind of pull Oprah has. An endorsement alone can make a book a bestseller, and you can trust her investment here runs a lot deeper than a title that she just happens to like.
  • Don’t forget that Oprah was one of Alicia’s earliest champions when she was just starting out.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

