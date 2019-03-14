I love a good biopic and from what I hear, Aretha Franklin’s life story is very intriguing and will be on the big screen soon. Singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson will play the iconic singer in the story, entitled ‘Respect.’

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, The upcoming biography will be directed by Liesl Tommy, which will share the story of Franklin’s childhood starting in the church choir to becoming the undisputed Queen of soul music. MGM has set the date of release for August 14, 2020, which will be the singer’s two-year mark of her untimely death.

Will you go check out the film?

Respect: Aretha Franklin’s Biopic Gets Release Date was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: