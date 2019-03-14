CLOSE
Respect: Aretha Franklin’s Biopic Gets Release Date

President Obama Delivers Remarks At The White House's International Jazz Day Concert

Source: Pool / Getty

I love a good biopic and from what I hear, Aretha Franklin’s life story is very intriguing and will be on the big screen soon. Singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson will play the iconic singer in the story, entitled ‘Respect.

Jennifer Hudson Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary Of Soho Jeans Collection

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, The upcoming biography will be directed by Liesl Tommy, which will share the story of Franklin’s childhood starting in the church choir to becoming the undisputed Queen of soul music. MGM has set the date of release for August 14, 2020, which will be the singer’s two-year mark of her untimely death.

Will you go check out the film?

Respect: Aretha Franklin’s Biopic Gets Release Date was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

