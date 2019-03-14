CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

john monds

Source: john monds / john monds

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Kianna is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Blair Underwood And Jada Pinkett In 'Set It Off'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Kianna is 29 years old and happily married. A few months ago. Kianna went to a birthday party for one of her female coworkers. She extended the invite to her husband but he was unable to make it.  Kianna says she was dancing with one of her coworkers until he got too close for comfort,  even attempting to kiss her on the lips. Kianna put him in his place and left the party. Tonight Kianna wants to know if she should tell her husband about this encounter or let it go since she already handled it and it just may make matters worse? 

#OHSOREALSCENARIO JOHN MONDS

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

