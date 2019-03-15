It’s a Fight: Wendy Williams Vs. Howard Stern!

Geesh!! It’s the official battle of the shock jocks! Wendy Williams and Howard Stern are going at each others jugular and it’s all happening for the public to see.

It all started when Wendy talked about Howard Stern’s new book and called him “Hollywood” and “predictable” in the gossip segment of her show, saying, “Howard is so Hollywood right now. And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable. Every story is going to be about, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider, which sucks. You started like me, being of the people, but at some point, you sat behind the microphone for too long…”

Howard Stern wasted no time clapping back very hard on his radio show. According to TheBlast.com, Stern said, “”What evidence do you have that I’m Hollywood, honey? I grew up a scumbag and I’m still treated like a scumbag … What because I found success now I’m ‘Hollywood?’ What cause I know Jimmy Kimmel? Who am I hanging out with? She doesn’t know who I’m hanging out with,” Stern said. “She doesn’t know what I do in this world. She doesn’t know who I’m f—king with.”

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood,” he continued. “That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

“Jealous b—h. … You are nobody to me … You’ll never be me, Wendy,” he fumed. “You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent. … You couldn’t have that career. You’re a fly.”

He didn’t stop there. Stern added, “”What have I done to this woman? Nothing. I’ve been gracious to her. Worry about your husband, not me,” he spewed. “F—k you and your dumb show and your mystery illness. She disappears for two months, nobody knows why, and now she’s questioning me? … I never fainted on my show either.”

Woooooow!!! This could get real nasty. Let’s see how it goes.

