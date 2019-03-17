Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Millie is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Millie is a single woman in her late 20’s. Millie says she’s back on the dating scene and would like to do things differently this time. She recently met a guy that she’s very interested in but he’s dating around at the moment. Millie says that men date multiple women at one time until they are ready to settle down but she can’t seem to do the same thing. Tonight Millie wants to know is it possible for a woman to date multiple men at one time until you figure out which one you see a future with as men seem to do? What’s your advice for Millie?

