Queen Naija Is Heading to MTV!

Queen Naija At KYS Fest

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SitePhotos.com

Detroit native Queen Naija is continuing to blow up! She went from being a Youtube Star to getting a digital show on MTV! Check out the trailer below:

According to TheBlast.com, MTV will follow the singer as she prepares for the birth of her second child while on a national tour. Her oldest son, CJ, and boyfriend/collaborator Clarence will also be featured on the show. The three-part series will air on MTV’s Facebook and YouTube channels

“The Birth of Queen Naija” premieres Friday, March 22nd, 2019.

Will you watch?

 

Queen Naija Is Heading to MTV! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

