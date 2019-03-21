Prime Minister Ardern is acting very quickly in response to the massive attack in New Zealand that left 50 people dead. Ardern says New Zealand is immediately banning sales of military-style semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines like the weapons used in last Friday’s attacks on two mosques. It would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.

The man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines “done easily through a simple online purchase.”

50 people were killed. Mosque workers have been feverishly working to repair the destruction from the attack. They will bury the blood-soaked carpet.

New Zealand bans sales of assault weapons was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

