CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At Bus Stop

0 reads
Leave a comment

Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a 20-year-old pregnant woman Thursday, according to KHOU.

Kwan Tayes, 21, and Nickolaus Collins, 19, were arrested Monday at a home in Houston.

According to reports, the woman was 36 weeks pregnant and standing at a bus stop when someone started shooting. She was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to KHOU doctors say the woman is doing well and her baby is in excellent health.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet that, earlier that day the brothers were arguing with a group of men at a business located behind the bus stop. They allegedly drove by the business later that evening and starting shooting.

Both brothers remain in custody. Tayes bond was reportedly set at $40,000 and Collins was set at $30,000.

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

5 photos Launch gallery

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brothers Charged After Shooting Pregnant Woman Standing At Bus Stop was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close