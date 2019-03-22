TLC: New Music for Broadway Show

0 reads Leave a comment
The TLC story will become a Broadway musical.
Chilli and T-Boz revealed they’re writing new music for a stage show. The goal is to create a musical worthy of Broadway.
Chilli said, (quote) “We have so many stories to tell. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride. We didn’t tell it all in our VH1 bio-pic.” (Cheddar)
Fasho Thoughts:
- It’s not really TLC without Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.
- Acts eventually turn to Broadway or Las Vegas to line their pockets.
- It’s not too early to stand in line for tickets. The TLC on Broadway show can’t miss.
- Were the ’90s so great that we must re-boot everything from that decade?
