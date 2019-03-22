TLC: New Music for Broadway Show

The TLC story will become a Broadway musical.

Chilli and T-Boz revealed they’re writing new music for a stage show. The goal is to create a musical worthy of Broadway.

Chilli said, (quote) “We have so many stories to tell. A lot of good stuff. It’s gonna be very emotional but a good ride. We didn’t tell it all in our VH1 bio-pic.” (Cheddar)

Fasho Thoughts:

It’s not really TLC without Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes .

. Acts eventually turn to Broadway or Las Vegas to line their pockets.

It’s not too early to stand in line for tickets. The TLC on Broadway show can’t miss.

Were the ’90s so great that we must re-boot everything from that decade?

