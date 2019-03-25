CLOSE
Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole World Stopped’

This is the first time the 20-year-old has spoken out about his mother's tragic and untimely passing.

Nearly four and a half months after the tragic and untimely death of Kim Porter, one of her sons, Christian Combs is speaking out about it for the very first time.

The 20-year-old opened up to Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez about losing his mother and how he first heard the terrible news.

“One thing I never really told anybody right when I found out the news…I was shocked I didn’t know what to do,” Combs told Martinez.

“My whole world stopped. I was really down.”

Adding, that a Chris Brown song brought him some type of comfort in that moment.

“As soon as I got in the car.. ’cause I landed at the airport.. as soon as I    got in the car, my song ‘Love You Better’ came on the radio. I’m like ‘nah, I know that’s her talking to me.’ Making sure I know everything is okay,” Combs said.

 

The full interview airs on Monday.

As we previously reported, Kim Porter died on November 15 of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs. While the cause of death was initially labeled as “deferred,” the coroner’s office has ruled it as “natural” in January.

Kim was only 47-years-old.

RELATED NEWS:

Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

#KimPorterDay: The Internet Celebrates Kim Porter’s Birthday

Kim Porter Dead At 47

Patrick McMullan Archives

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

16 photos Launch gallery

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

Continue reading Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

Diddy Reveals He Should Have Married Kim Porter When She Was Alive & Black Women Let Him Have It

[caption id="attachment_3024117" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty[/caption] The death of Kim Porter has Diddy self-reflecting on his choices in life. The beloved mogul, who is also dealing with recently breaking up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie, responded to one of his followers on Instagram revealing on of his biggest regrets. https://www.instagram.com/p/Buj0MJThxsj/ The commenter wrote, "When she was alive, you didn't wanna marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH." Diddy simply replied, "I know. Played myself."  

Christian Combs On Kim Porter’s Death: ‘My Whole World Stopped’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

