BURGER KING SELLING ‘IMPOSSIBLE BURGER’ WHOPPER!

The Burger King & Justin Bieber walk alongside Floyd Mayweather as he enters MGM Arena in Las Vegas

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

If plant-based eating is your thing then I have some great news for you! Burger King is testing a meatless Whopper that uses an “Impossible Burger,” now selling it at 59 locations in St. Louis. They even conducted an experiment to see if customers could tell the difference between the classic whopper and the impossible burger. Check it out below:

 

According to CNBC, Burger King will be the first national fast-food chain to use Impossible Burgers, which are plant-based but look and taste like beef, and even “bleed” red juices.

Source: WENN / WENN

The Impossible Whopper will cost about $1 extra and is already sold in more than 5,000 restaurants, including Red Robin and White Castle. If the test is successful and Burger King introduces the Impossible Whopper nationwide, it would more than double that.

Would you pay $1 more to eat an Impossible Whopper?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
