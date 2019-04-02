If plant-based eating is your thing then I have some great news for you! Burger King is testing a meatless Whopper that uses an “Impossible Burger,” now selling it at 59 locations in St. Louis. They even conducted an experiment to see if customers could tell the difference between the classic whopper and the impossible burger. Check it out below:

According to CNBC, Burger King will be the first national fast-food chain to use Impossible Burgers, which are plant-based but look and taste like beef, and even “bleed” red juices.

The Impossible Whopper will cost about $1 extra and is already sold in more than 5,000 restaurants, including Red Robin and White Castle. If the test is successful and Burger King introduces the Impossible Whopper nationwide, it would more than double that.

Would you pay $1 more to eat an Impossible Whopper?

BURGER KING SELLING ‘IMPOSSIBLE BURGER’ WHOPPER! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 100.3: