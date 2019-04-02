Anthony Anderson Doesn’t Consider Marijuana A Drug

The DL Hughley Show
| 04.02.19
D.L. Hughley points out that America is changing and evolving. We’re getting “browner, fatter, higher,” and “gayer.”  The very talented Anthony Anderson shares with the crew that he has seen several benefits to using both marijuana and CBD oil. He uses the CBD Oil to ease his “chronic elbow pain.”

He’d like to see more change and acceptance of marijuana use but feels it’s a slow process because the pharmaceutical companies can’t benefit from marijuana sales. He explains that he doesn’t see it as a drug because, “in its natural state you can pluck it from your garden” and do whatever you please with it. All of the other drugs have to be “manipulated.”

What are your thoughts?

