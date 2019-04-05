CLOSE
BEYONCE: Kicking It With Adidas

Adidas is looking to kick business up a notch, with a new collaboration with Beyonce.

Just a day after we learned about Beyonce’s plans to put out new music and a new Netflix special, Now comes news that she’ll be a creative partner with Three Stripes. Queen Bey will team up with the sneaker giant for a new line of signature kicks and apparel, as well as a re-launch of the Ivy Park brand under the Adidas banner.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Adidas has its foot on Nike’s neck.
  • It used to be about the athletes who endorsed a particular sneaker brand. Now, manufacturers have realized that there’s even more starpower if you move beyond sports.
  • Wonder how Kanye feels about another artist moving into Yeezy territory.
  • Other artists who have worked with Adidas in recent years include Pharrell and Big Sean.
  • What can Nike do at this point to get back on top? How about making sneakers that don’t explode on the court?
Don Juan Fasho

adidas , Beyonce

