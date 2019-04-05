BEYONCE: Kicking It With Adidas

Adidas is looking to kick business up a notch, with a new collaboration with Beyonce.

Just a day after we learned about Beyonce’s plans to put out new music and a new Netflix special, Now comes news that she’ll be a creative partner with Three Stripes. Queen Bey will team up with the sneaker giant for a new line of signature kicks and apparel, as well as a re-launch of the Ivy Park brand under the Adidas banner.

Fasho Thoughts:

Adidas has its foot on Nike’s neck.

It used to be about the athletes who endorsed a particular sneaker brand. Now, manufacturers have realized that there’s even more starpower if you move beyond sports.

Wonder how Kanye feels about another artist moving into Yeezy territory.

Other artists who have worked with Adidas in recent years include Pharrell and Big Sean .

and . What can Nike do at this point to get back on top? How about making sneakers that don’t explode on the court?

