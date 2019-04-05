Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave several motivational speeches while he was alive. To celebrate his life on what was the 51st anniversary of his assassination, the D.L Hughley Show Crew shared their top 10 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes. They’re in no particular order. To hear them listen to the audio above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10 MLK Quotes was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 100.3: