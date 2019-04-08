DIONNE WARWICK: Preview Single From Upcoming Album

Dionne Warwick joins forces with Musiq Soulchild on her latest single.

A cover of Atlantic Starr‘s “Am I Dreaming” is the latest preview track from the New Jersey legend’s upcoming album She’s Back. It’s just been posted on YouTube.

Due May 10th, the 10-track collection also features duets with Kenny Lattimore (“What Color Is Love”) and Krayzie Bone (“Déjà Vu”) .

Dionne Warwick is performing Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout April at Bally’s Las Vegas.

