CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: 13 Year Old Boy Donates Horse To Police Department

2 reads
Leave a comment

13-year-old Ben Wagstaff of St. Mary’s, Ohio, already knows that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. But even though it will be a while before he can begin his career, Ben already helped local officers by donating his horse to the Columbus Division of Police.

Ben emailed several police agencies to see if his four-year-old horse, Sam, could be a police horse.

The Columbus police Mounted Unit said Ben’s offer came at the perfect time as they just retired two horses.

Ben’s mother has watched her son raise Sam since Sam was a colt. While she has been very proud of all the hard work he put in, she’s even more proud now because of his selfless act.

And, Ben is excited to see one of his dreams come true and know that Sam is helping the community – and helping the officers who will now be riding him. (Police One)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

13 , boy , department , Donates , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , horse , Ohio , old , police , TO , year

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close