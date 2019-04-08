OHIO: 13 Year Old Boy Donates Horse To Police Department

13-year-old Ben Wagstaff of St. Mary’s, Ohio, already knows that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. But even though it will be a while before he can begin his career, Ben already helped local officers by donating his horse to the Columbus Division of Police.

Ben emailed several police agencies to see if his four-year-old horse, Sam, could be a police horse.

The Columbus police Mounted Unit said Ben’s offer came at the perfect time as they just retired two horses.

Ben’s mother has watched her son raise Sam since Sam was a colt. While she has been very proud of all the hard work he put in, she’s even more proud now because of his selfless act.

And, Ben is excited to see one of his dreams come true and know that Sam is helping the community – and helping the officers who will now be riding him. (Police One)

