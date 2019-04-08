CLOSE
Teairra Mari Drops New 50 Cent Response Song, “I Ain’t Got It”

Teairra Mari Performs At Club Bed

Source: Vallery Jean / Getty

Singer/Reality Star Teairra Marie and rapper 50 Cent have been going at it on social media for a while now. A judge ordered Teairra to pay 50 $30k in the lawsuit that she lost against him and she repeatedly claims that she does not have that type of money. She even put it in a song. Would you like to hear it? Here it goes:

****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE****

In the new track titled, “I Ain’t Got I,” she discusses everything that’s been going on with the case—and 50’s constant badgering. Mari initially previewed the clip of the song on social media, where she asked 50 to hop on the track for a feature:

 

50 Cent has yet to respond to the song.

Teairra Mari Drops New 50 Cent Response Song, “I Ain’t Got It” was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

