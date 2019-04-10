OHIO: Sports Betting Could Become Legal In Ohio

Ohio you might get your wish here soon.

It looks like a bill to legalize sports betting in the state has been introduced in the Ohio House.

Brigid Kelly, of Cincinnati, introduced legislation Tuesday to establish a Sports Gaming Advisory Board

designed to legalize and regulate sports gambling in Ohio.

Let’s see how this plays out. What are your thoughts on this? I think it would make money for the state and we wouldn’t have to always go to Vegas to make sports bets. (WKRC)

