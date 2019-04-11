NIPSEY HUSSLE: Intersection Renamed

The intersection where Nipsey Hussle opened his Marathon Clothing store will be named after the late rapper.

South Los Angeles City Councilman Marquece Harris-Dawson announced that the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be renamed Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Ashedom Square. A petition to make the change racked up nearly 500,000 signatures in less than a week. It’s where he used to sell CDs, and opened his Marathon Clothing store and other businesses. it’s also where he was gunned down.

Harris-Dawson says, “Ermias Asghedom, known as Nipsey Hussle, was an icon and West Coast hero… Nipsey’s genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans and his larger community. As a father, brother and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset and his humble heart.”

The Los Angeles Sentinel also reports that the City Council will adjourn the Council meeting by adding Nipsey’s contributions to the city of Los Angeles into the public record.

Fasho Thoughts:

Usually it takes months or years for politicians to deal with the red tape around re-namings like this.

Folks in Pittsburgh are still hoping to rename Blue Slide Park after Mac Miller .

. Rest in power, Nip.

He’s gone but his music and influence will never be forgotten.

Also On 100.3: