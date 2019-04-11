Ohio School District Will Allow Teachers To Carry Firearms In Classroom

According to CNN.Com, there have been at least 31 incidents at K-12 schools in the United States in which someone was shot. That averages out to a shooting every 11.8 days.

Many questions come to mind such as How are guns getting easily into the school? How can we find way to prevent gun violence?

Manchester,Ohio seems to have a solution that has been approved by its school board to allowed teachers to carry firearms in the classrooms. Staff who want to carry an firearm will have to attend a three-day and 27 hour training course.

The policy does have a limit to only five teachers or staff member permitted to be armed on campus. Those that want to be apart of this policy are required to pay for the cost as well.

As stated on Cleveland.com, the new policy will be effective the summer of 2020.

Follow @wordpressdotcom

Best Of High School Football Columbus 2015 33 photos Launch gallery Best Of High School Football Columbus 2015 1. 14478605512599 Source: 1 of 33 2. 14478605577261 Source: 2 of 33 3. 14478605647816 Source: 3 of 33 4. 14478605711129 Source: 4 of 33 5. 14478605761921 Source: 5 of 33 6. 14478605818693 Source: 6 of 33 7. 14478605879852 Source: 7 of 33 8. 14478605944401 Source: 8 of 33 9. 14478606010139 Source: 9 of 33 10. 14478606074438 Source: 10 of 33 11. 14478606137815 Source: 11 of 33 12. 14478606215137 Source: 12 of 33 13. 14478606274501 Source: 13 of 33 14. 14478606330153 Source: 14 of 33 15. 14478606385537 Source: 15 of 33 16. 14478606442912 Source: 16 of 33 17. 14478594782495 Source: 17 of 33 18. 14478595370162 Source: 18 of 33 19. 14478595301221 Source: 19 of 33 20. 1447859522305 Source: 20 of 33 21. 14478595166339 Source: 21 of 33 22. 14478595092608 Source: 22 of 33 23. 1447859501181 Source: 23 of 33 24. 14478594937255 Source: 24 of 33 25. 14478594862888 Source: 25 of 33 26. 14478595433496 Source: 26 of 33 27. 14478595494961 Source: 27 of 33 28. 1447859556542 Source: 28 of 33 29. 14478595631952 Source: 29 of 33 30. 14478595697022 Source: 30 of 33 31. 14478595761079 Source: 31 of 33 32. 14478595821708 Source: 32 of 33 33. 14478595884264 Source: 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Best Of High School Football Columbus 2015 Best Of High School Football Columbus 2015

Ohio School District Will Allow Teachers To Carry Firearms In Classroom was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com