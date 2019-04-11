Ohio School District Will Allow Teachers To Carry Firearms In Classroom

According to CNN.Com, there have been at least 31 incidents at K-12 schools in the United States in which someone was shot. That averages out to a shooting every 11.8 days.
Many questions come to mind such as How are guns getting easily into the school? How can we find way to prevent gun violence?
Manchester,Ohio seems to have a solution that has been approved by its school board to allowed teachers to carry firearms in the classrooms. Staff who want to carry an firearm will have to attend a three-day and 27 hour training course.
The policy does have a limit to only five teachers or staff member permitted to be armed on campus. Those that want to be apart of this policy are required to pay for the cost as well.
As stated on Cleveland.com, the new policy will be effective the summer of 2020.
