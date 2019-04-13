CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Viral Video Shows Chicago Officers Punching & Dragging 16-Year-Old Girl Down The Stairs

0 reads
Leave a comment
Newspaper Story Reports Potential Secret Chicago Police Dept. Interrogation Site

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

While the city of Chicago’s Police Department has remained vigilant in trying to recoup the funds from the Jussie Smollett debacle, a new viral video shows the disturbing ways in which officers unnecessarily manhandle young residents of the city.

The father of a 16-year-old girl who was dragged down a flight of stairs, punched and tased by the officers on camera recently filed a federal lawsuit after the video negated a previous statement which said the student assaulted the officers moments prior.

According to CNN, the incident took place on January 29 at Marshall High School on the city’s West Side, when the student was booted from class for pulling out her cell phone. Her father, Laurentio Howard, was called to the school to pick her up and also witnessed a portion of the incident captured on camera.

In the video, the student is seen walking away from the officer as he grabs her arm and moves her toward the staircase. According to the suit, the student reached for the officer’s vest in an attempt to steady her fall, but the two both lost balance and fell down the stairs.

A second camera shows one officer dragging her leg down the steps while another officer trails behind her. While she is on the floor one of the officer’s steps on her chest while another officer punches her, then stings her with a stun gun. All of this occurred in a public hallway while other students were present.

As a result Howard is suing the city, the two officers involved and the Chicago Board of Education in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, CNN reports. Representation for Howard says the student was accosted without  probation and that her civil rights were violated without cause as she suffered physical abuse.

The Chicago Police Department refrained from commenting on the issue due to an ongoing investigation, while the Chicago Police School District released the following statement to CNN:

“The CPS Office of the Inspector General is conducting a review of the situation upon the district’s request, and we are fully cooperating in the investigation by the City’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability,” said Chicago Public School’s spokeswoman Emily Bolton on Thursday.

 

SOURCE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and MadameNoire

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

17 photos Launch gallery

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Continue reading Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

Police Shootings Ignored By Media That Everyone Should Know About

For all of the fatal police shootings of people of color that are reported by mainstream media, many others go undocumented or are minimally covered. RELATED: Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key Witnesses To Police Shootings Of Black Men Oftentimes, more media attention plays a role in spurring law enforcement, investigators and district attorneys to move forward with arrests and charges. Stories can also raise awareness, spark social media conversations and motivate activists to organize protests. There have been a number of demonstrations where marchers issued demands in police shooting cases and relayed those demands to news outlets. The exchanges of information and news can make a difference in keeping eyes on these deadly police shootings and how they are treated by the criminal justice system. If people are in the know, then they can better challenge the status quo. And for people of color, calling out injustices are crucial for survival. Here are fatal police shootings of African Americans that have not garnered substantial press—or which have faded from the media, although there has been little progress.

Viral Video Shows Chicago Officers Punching & Dragging 16-Year-Old Girl Down The Stairs was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close