Viral Video Shows Chicago Officers Punching & Dragging 16-Year-Old Girl Down The Stairs

While the city of Chicago’s Police Department has remained vigilant in trying to recoup the funds from the Jussie Smollett debacle, a new viral video shows the disturbing ways in which officers unnecessarily manhandle young residents of the city.

Police say one thing, but the video says something else. New video appears to contradict Chicago Police Department’s report on student tasing incident. Here’s the full story:

The father of a 16-year-old girl who was dragged down a flight of stairs, punched and tased by the officers on camera recently filed a federal lawsuit after the video negated a previous statement which said the student assaulted the officers moments prior.

According to CNN, the incident took place on January 29 at Marshall High School on the city’s West Side, when the student was booted from class for pulling out her cell phone. Her father, Laurentio Howard, was called to the school to pick her up and also witnessed a portion of the incident captured on camera.

In the video, the student is seen walking away from the officer as he grabs her arm and moves her toward the staircase. According to the suit, the student reached for the officer’s vest in an attempt to steady her fall, but the two both lost balance and fell down the stairs.

A second camera shows one officer dragging her leg down the steps while another officer trails behind her. While she is on the floor one of the officer’s steps on her chest while another officer punches her, then stings her with a stun gun. All of this occurred in a public hallway while other students were present.

As a result Howard is suing the city, the two officers involved and the Chicago Board of Education in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, CNN reports. Representation for Howard says the student was accosted without probation and that her civil rights were violated without cause as she suffered physical abuse.

The Chicago Police Department refrained from commenting on the issue due to an ongoing investigation, while the Chicago Police School District released the following statement to CNN:

“The CPS Office of the Inspector General is conducting a review of the situation upon the district’s request, and we are fully cooperating in the investigation by the City’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability,” said Chicago Public School’s spokeswoman Emily Bolton on Thursday.

