Oh boy! This whole Wendy Williams drama has taken a left turn. There is a male singer name Aveon Falstar, who claims that he had a sexual affair with Kevin Hunter. Check out the video below:

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

According to Eurweb.com, Falstar, for whatever reason, shared this “very interesting” info with Tasha K in the video above at about the 7:05 mark. He broke it down as to how the whole sexual encounter allegedly happened. It began when his talent as a singer led him to be in the audience during the warm-up session for “The Wendy Williams Show.” The warm-up guy asked him to show if he can blow and he did and ultimately got the attention of Kevin Hunter who signed him to some kind of agreement. In any event, he says that a sexual relationship resulted that had an imbalance of power that he claims made him see himself as a “boy toy.”

Do you believe this story??

Male Singer Alleges Affair With Wendy Williams Husband was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 100.3: