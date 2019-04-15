CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Male Singer Alleges Affair With Wendy Williams Husband

70 reads
Leave a comment
Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Oh boy! This whole Wendy Williams drama has taken a left turn. There is a male singer name Aveon Falstar, who claims that he had a sexual affair with Kevin Hunter. Check out the video below:

*****EXPLICIT LANGUAGE*****

 

According to Eurweb.com, Falstar, for whatever reason, shared this “very interesting” info with Tasha K in the video above at about the 7:05 mark. He broke it down as to how the whole sexual encounter allegedly happened. It began when his talent as a singer led him to be in the audience during the warm-up session  for “The Wendy Williams Show.” The warm-up guy asked him to show if he can blow and he did and ultimately got the attention of Kevin Hunter who signed him to some kind of agreement. In any event, he says that a sexual relationship resulted that had an imbalance of power that he claims made him see himself as a “boy toy.”

Do you believe this story??

Male Singer Alleges Affair With Wendy Williams Husband was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close