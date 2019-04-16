CLOSE
RUSSELL WILSON: NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced overnight that he has signed a new contract that will keep him in Seattle and make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The 30-year-old veteran, who led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in 2014 Wilson, told Twitter followers, “Hey Seattle, we got a deal.” Wilson has one year remaining on his current contract before the extension kicks in earning him $140 million over four years. It includes a $65 million signing bonus. (NBC Sports)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He tweeted the news in the middle of the night. It’s understandable. If I just earned $140 million I wouldn’t be able to sleep either.
  • He surpasses Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the league’s highest-paid player.
  • In a year or two, someone else will surpass him.
Don Juan Fasho

