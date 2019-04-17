BEYONCE: Drops Homecoming Album

Beyonce delivered a special gift to fans overnight.

The Queen Bey dropped a 40-track live album to coincide with her new Coachella concert film, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce. Homecoming: The Live Album was released shortly after midnight to streaming services and includes a brand new song.

The album was recorded at her 2018 headline performance at Coachella. The bonus track is her cover of of the 1981 song “Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly and Maze. (Pitchfork)

