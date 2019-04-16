DL’s Top 10 Weird Tax Deductions

| 04.16.19
Tax season is an exciting time for those expecting returns and slightly less exciting for those who are required to pay the IRS. There are tons of rules and deductions floating around, and DL breaks down some of the craziest. One of them is babysitting, if you babysit while the parent is out doing charity work it counts as a deduction.

