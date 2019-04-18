Browns, Bengals Releases Schedule for 2019 Season

The NFL announced its complete schedule Wednesday, revealing a slate that features Cleveland’s first Sunday Night Football game since 2008, two Monday Night Football games and a return to Thursday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns also finalized dates and times on their preseason schedule, which includes an Aug. 17 matchup with the Colts that will serve as the culmination to a set of joint practices between the two AFC foes.

This year’s schedule features cross-division games against teams from the AFC East and NFC West, as Cleveland hosts the Bills (Week 10), Dolphins (12), Seahawks (6) and Rams (3) while traveling to face the Patriots (8), Jets (2), Cardinals (15) and 49ers (5). The Browns’ matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots is slated for Week 8, right after a Week 7 bye, and will kickoff in CBS’ late-afternoon window at 4:25 p.m.

Browns Schedule:

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/08 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Tennessee Titans

WEEK 2 · Mon 09/16 · 8:15 PM EDT at New York Jets

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/22 · 8:20 PM EDT vs. Los Angeles Rams

WEEK 4 · Sun 09/29 · 1:00 PM EDT at Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 5 · Mon 10/07 · 8:15 PM EDT at San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Seattle Seahawks

WEEK 7 BYE

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/27 · 4:25 PM EDT at New England Patriots

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/03 · 4:25 PM EST at Denver Broncos

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/10 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Buffalo Bills

WEEK 11 · Thu 11/14 · 8:20 PM EST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/24 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Miami Dolphins

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/01 · 4:25 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/15 · 4:05 PM EST at Arizona Cardinals

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/22 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 17 · Sun 12/29 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals

Led by new Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals kick off the regular season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sept. 8. The Bengals’ home opener is set for Week 2 when San Francisco comes to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 15. The Bengals then have back-to-back road games at Buffalo and at Pittsburgh, with the Week 4 game against the division-rival Steelers being a nationally televised contest on Monday Night Football. The first half of the season wraps up on Oct. 27 in London against the L.A. Rams, Taylor’s former team.

The second half of the season features five home games, including contests against division rivals Baltimore on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh on Nov. 24 and Cleveland on Dec. 29. The Browns game — the regular-season finale — will mark the 10th straight season that the Bengals have played a division opponent to end the season, though it’s the first of those contests involving Cleveland. The Bengals also play home games against the N.Y. Jets on Dec. 1 and defending Super Bowl champion New England on Dec. 15.

Bengals Schedule

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/08 · 4:05 PM EDT at Seattle Seahawks

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/15 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/22 · 1:00 PM EDT at Buffalo Bills

WEEK 4 · Mon 09/30 · 8:15 PM EDT at Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/06 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Arizona Cardinals

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT at Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/20 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/27 · 1:00 PM EDT at Los Angeles Rams

WEEK 9 – BYE

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/10 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/17 · 4:25 PM EST at Oakland Raiders

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/24 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/01 · 1:00 PM EST vs. New York Jets

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST at Cleveland Browns

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/15 · 1:00 PM EST vs. New England Patriots

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/22 · 1:00 PM EST at Miami Dolphins

WEEK 17 · Sun 12/29 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Cleveland Browns

Source: CleveladBrowns.com and Bengals.com

Browns, Bengals Releases Schedule for 2019 Season was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com