Browns, Bengals Releases Schedule for 2019 Season

The NFL announced its complete schedule Wednesday, revealing a slate that features Cleveland’s first Sunday Night Football game since 2008, two Monday Night Football games and a return to Thursday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns also finalized dates and times on their preseason schedule, which includes an Aug. 17 matchup with the Colts that will serve as the culmination to a set of joint practices between the two AFC foes.
This year’s schedule features cross-division games against teams from the AFC East and NFC West, as Cleveland hosts the Bills (Week 10), Dolphins (12), Seahawks (6) and Rams (3) while traveling to face the Patriots (8), Jets (2), Cardinals (15) and 49ers (5). The Browns’ matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots is slated for Week 8, right after a Week 7 bye, and will kickoff in CBS’ late-afternoon window at 4:25 p.m.
Browns Schedule:
WEEK 1 · Sun 09/08 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Tennessee Titans
WEEK 2 · Mon 09/16 · 8:15 PM EDT at New York Jets
WEEK 3 · Sun 09/22 · 8:20 PM EDT vs. Los Angeles Rams
WEEK 4 · Sun 09/29 · 1:00 PM EDT at Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 5 · Mon 10/07 · 8:15 PM EDT at San Francisco 49ers
WEEK 6 · Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Seattle Seahawks
WEEK 7 BYE
WEEK 8 · Sun 10/27 · 4:25 PM EDT at New England Patriots
WEEK 9 · Sun 11/03 · 4:25 PM EST at Denver Broncos
WEEK 10 · Sun 11/10 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Buffalo Bills
WEEK 11 · Thu 11/14 · 8:20 PM EST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 12 · Sun 11/24 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Miami Dolphins
WEEK 13 · Sun 12/01 · 4:25 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 14 · Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Cincinnati Bengals
WEEK 15 · Sun 12/15 · 4:05 PM EST at Arizona Cardinals
WEEK 16 · Sun 12/22 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 17 · Sun 12/29 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals
Led by new Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, the Bengals kick off the regular season in Seattle against the Seahawks on Sept. 8. The Bengals’ home opener is set for Week 2 when San Francisco comes to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 15. The Bengals then have back-to-back road games at Buffalo and at Pittsburgh, with the Week 4 game against the division-rival Steelers being a nationally televised contest on Monday Night Football. The first half of the season wraps up on Oct. 27 in London against the L.A. Rams, Taylor’s former team.
Bengals Schedule
WEEK 1 · Sun 09/08 · 4:05 PM EDT at Seattle Seahawks
WEEK 2 · Sun 09/15 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. San Francisco 49ers
WEEK 3 · Sun 09/22 · 1:00 PM EDT at Buffalo Bills
WEEK 4 · Mon 09/30 · 8:15 PM EDT at Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 5 · Sun 10/06 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Arizona Cardinals
WEEK 6 · Sun 10/13 · 1:00 PM EDT at Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 7 · Sun 10/20 · 1:00 PM EDT vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
WEEK 8 · Sun 10/27 · 1:00 PM EDT at Los Angeles Rams
WEEK 9 – BYE
WEEK 10 · Sun 11/10 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Baltimore Ravens
WEEK 11 · Sun 11/17 · 4:25 PM EST at Oakland Raiders
WEEK 12 · Sun 11/24 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
WEEK 13 · Sun 12/01 · 1:00 PM EST vs. New York Jets
WEEK 14 · Sun 12/08 · 1:00 PM EST at Cleveland Browns
WEEK 15 · Sun 12/15 · 1:00 PM EST vs. New England Patriots
WEEK 16 · Sun 12/22 · 1:00 PM EST at Miami Dolphins
WEEK 17 · Sun 12/29 · 1:00 PM EST vs. Cleveland Browns
Source: CleveladBrowns.com and Bengals.com
