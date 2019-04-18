Samsung’s $2,000 Folding Phone is Breaking for Some

Oh Boy!! Samsung’s new foldable phone may be hitting a serious roadblock. There are already complaints about the $2000 phone breaking, only after a few days of use. Check out the video below:

CNBC’s Todd Haselton did an update on his testing of the new foldable Samsung phone and revealed that some Samsung’s are already breaking and reviewers who got the device are seeing flickering screens. Some think it’s because a protective film was removed but CNBC’s unit is also broken and they did not remove the film.

According to CNBC.com, Samsung started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold last weekend, but quickly sold out, suggesting supply is constrained at least until its retail launch on April 26.

Samsung said in a statement:

A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter.

Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.

