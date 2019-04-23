CLOSE
In July, Kohl’s Will Start to Return Amazon Items for Free!!

Source: JOHN MACDOUGALL / Getty

Amazon Shoppers, you are in luck! Starting in July of this year, your local Kohl’s stores will begin to accept you’re Amazon returns and ship them off for free!!!

Source: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / Getty

According to CNBC.com, Kohl’s is growing its partnership with Amazon, with the goal of luring more people to its stores.  In July, it will be accepting Amazon returns at all of its stores — more than 1,150 — across the country. With this service, Kohl’s says it’s accepting “eligible” Amazon items — without a box or label — at no additional cost for the customer. It says it then packages the items and sends them back to one of Amazon’s return centers.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s recently said it’s selling Amazon products in more than 200 stores, now.

In July, Kohl’s Will Start to Return Amazon Items for Free!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

