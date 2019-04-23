CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Is Prepping A Destiny’s Child Musical With Je’Caryous Johnson

With the success of last year’s Snoop Dogg stage play, Je’Caryous Johnson is teaming with Mathew Knowles to tell the story of Houston’s biggest girl group, Destiny’s Child!

Knowles shared the news on Instagram saying, “BREAKING: @jecaryous Johnson and I are collaborating on Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical with plans for Broadway, London’s West End, and a world tour! More details coming soon….”

A press release issued today highlights the group selling over 150 million records since its inception in 1990 and Knwoles’ offering a pretty solid reason as to why he wanted to pull this off.

“I want to pull back the curtain,” explains Knowles, Destiny’s Child co-creator and manager. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

The stage musical will be told from his perspective and is titled Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical. Johnson says he’s trilled to be working with Knowles on the project.

“I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Knowles on the development of Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical,” says Johnson. “It is a unique and inspiring story that will fearlessly tackle hard truths, while bringing both vindication and healing to all who lived it. It’s fair, it’s real and it’s an absolute honor to know that Mr. Knowles trusts me to pen and produce such an iconic piece of American history.”

