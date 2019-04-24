Employees who smile a lot are reportedly more likely to be heavy drinkers. According to a study those in the service industry that smile to prevent an eye roll are more likely to hit the bottle at the end of a shift. Researches believe those who have to suppress their emotions at work, like nurses, may feel the need to “let loose” in their free time.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Employees Who Smile Are More Likely To Drink Heavily was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 100.3: