Houston High School Implements Dress Code for Parents!

A high school principal in Houston, Texas is fed up with the way that parents show up to her school. So, she decided to implement a new dress code, not for the kids, but for the parents.

According to the AssociatedPress.com, James Madison High School Principal, Carlotta Outley Brown, who is a black woman, says she instituted the dress code because it’s necessary to establish high standards for students.

In a letter to parents, Brown mentioned a plethora of things that parents won’t be allowed to wear into the school like: pajamas; hair rollers; leggings; sagging pants or shorts; revealing tops; undershirts on men; torn jeans that show a lot of the skin underneath; shower caps and hair bonnets; and, quote, “dresses that are up to your behind.”

The president of the Houston Federal of Teachers, Zeph Capo, called the dress code relating to women’s hair “classist” and “belittling.” He told the Houston Chronicle, “I’m sorry, this principal may have plenty of money and time to go to the hairdresser weekly and have her stuff done. Who are you to judge others who may not have the same opportunities that you do? Having a wrap on your head is not offensive.”

One Madison High School parent, Tomiko Miller, told the Chronicle, “I really think it was discriminatory, the language that was used. It was demeaning. And I’m African American — and if it’s misty outside and I have a hair bonnet on, I don’t see how that’s anyone’s business.” Outley Brown is African American.

What do you think? Is this discriminatory?

