Will Smith is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood! He has dropped a trailer to a new movie called, “Gemini Man.” Check out the trailer below:

In the film, Smith plays an elite assassin who has to track down a younger version of himself. “He knew every move of mine before I made it,” Smith’s character says in the footage before learning the identity of his target. “I’d have him right there, I’d take the shot, and he would be gone — like a ghost. Who is he?” Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong also star; the film opens October 11th.

Will you check this out in theaters?

Will Smith Drops Trailer for Gemini Man!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

