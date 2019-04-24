Will Smith Drops Trailer for Gemini Man!!

3 reads Leave a comment
Will Smith is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood! He has dropped a trailer to a new movie called, “Gemini Man.” Check out the trailer below:
In the film, Smith plays an elite assassin who has to track down a younger version of himself. “He knew every move of mine before I made it,” Smith’s character says in the footage before learning the identity of his target. “I’d have him right there, I’d take the shot, and he would be gone — like a ghost. Who is he?” Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong also star; the film opens October 11th.
Will you check this out in theaters?
