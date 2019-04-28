DoingTheMostReport: Remy Ma Rocks Ankles Bracelet after Investigation!

Remy Ma made headlines this weekend after fight broke out backstage with her Love and Hip Hop Co-star Brittany Taylor!

Remy was spotted with Ankle bracelet after allegedly punching Brittany in the face. Their hasn’t been any information released about the investigation.

Remy ma posted this photo on Instagram:

I’m disappointed. Remy is a mother now I expect more from her.

What are your thoughts?

