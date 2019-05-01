8 reads Leave a comment
Young Jeezy said it best, “Don’t get caught!”
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 33 pounds of marijuana worth $165,000 on April 29th.
The discovery happened during a routine traffic stop after the driver made a lane violation on I-70. A unit with a patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted the trooper. A probable search was conducted and the weed was found during the search.
The driver, Jeb McWade, 36, of Lincoln Park, Maryland was charged with third-degree felony possession of marijuana.
Source: 10TV
Madison Police Seize $165K Worth Of Marijuana was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
