Remy Ma Turns Herself in For The Alleged Assault of Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star

Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

Well, it could be a wrap for Remy Ma.

The rapper, who is not only a new mother, but is currently on probation, turned herself into New York City police Wednesday. This comes after reports surfaced that she punched Brittney Taylor at a concert last month.

The pair previously appeared together on the New York version of Love & Hip-Hop. Taylor, who no longer appears on the show, claimed Remy punched her in her right eye while backstage at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza back on April 16th. Taylor said the argument had something to do with a member of Remy’s family.

See Also: Remy Ma Accused of Punching Former Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star

Remy wasn’t alone when she surrendered to cops. Her lawyer was with her. Taylor is also planning to file a civil lawsuit against Remy, requesting cops preserve all evidence of the alleged assault, including surveillance footage.

If you’re unfamiliar with Remy’s rap sheet, she previously served six years in jail for shooting a friend in 2007 in a dispute over cash. Her probation was scheduled to end in August.

Remy Ma Turns Herself in For The Alleged Assault of Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star was originally published on 92q.com

