NIPSEY HUSSLE: Memorial Shut Down

A public Nipsey Hussle memorial is being shut down.

Fans and supporters have been paying respects to the late rapper outside his Marathon Clothing store for a couple weeks now. In the days after his death, the parking lot was filled by prayer candles left by supporters.

The bad news is that with the well-wishers comes a lot of riff-raff. People close to Nipsey say the folks selling bootleg shirts with his picture, charging money for neighborhood tours, and food trucks capitalizing on the foot traffic are all disrespecting Nipsey’s legacy.

In other Nipsey Hussle news, his sister, Samantha Brown, was denied an emergency guardianship petition for his 10-year-old daughter. She has a formal hearing set up for later this month.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This reminds me of the people who tried to sell Nipsey memorial tickets and programs on eBay.
  • It wouldn’t be the first time people are seemingly in a race to cash in on (and tarnish the memory of) the deceased.
  • Rest in power, Nip.
  • This is why we can’t have nice things.
  • It’s a shame it had to come to this.
  • Just a few days ago, a Connecticut teen defaced a Nipsey Hussle memorial.
