PETER MAYHEW: Chewbacca Dies

Leave a comment

Harrison Ford is remembering Peter Mayhew as “a kind and gentle man, possessed of great dignity and noble character,” adding “These aspects of his own personality, plus his wit and grace, he brought to Chewbacca. I and millions of others will never forget Peter and what he gave us all … Rest easy, my dear friend.” (Page Six)

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy, died on Tuesday. He was 74.

Co-star Mark Hamill tweeted, “He was the gentlest of giants. A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly. I’m grateful for the memories we shared & I’m a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete.”

A memorial service for fans will be held in December at L.A.’s EmpireCon.

CS

