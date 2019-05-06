MICHAEL COHEN: Former Trump Lawyer Goes To Prison Today

Donald Trump‘s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will report to prison today to begin his three-year sentence.

The 52-year-old, who was convicted on federal charges of tax fraud and campaign finance violations for making hush money payments to adult film stars on Trump’s behalf, is expected at the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York by 2:00 ET.

Cohen, who turned on Trump and also testified against him in a Congressional hearing, is still hoping his cooperation will further reduce his sentence. (Fox News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Cohen will likely wait until the 2 p.m. deadline to report as his lawyers make last minute attempts to reduce his sentence.

The prison is a minimum security, white-collar facility. It’s probably not much different than a resort.

The Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is also an inmate at Otisville.

