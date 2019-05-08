CLOSE
R. Kelly Coughed Up $62K In Child Support To Avoid Another Trip To Jail

We know that R. Kelly can’t seem to stay out of Legal trouble after it seems like “Surviving R. Kelly” completely tarnished his whole livelihood. Things haven’t been the same  for the singer since the docuseries premiered on Lifetime. Stemming from those allegations a series of charges from the Cook’s County state attorney have rained on R. Kelly parade. Chicago has a alleged sex tapes of R. Kelly having sex with minors. While he is battling mulitple sexual charges. A women named Heather Williams claims that R. Kelly sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

The Singer found himself serving two stints in Jail on the alledge sexual charges and then for owing thousands of dollars to his ex wife Andrea Kelly. Someone paid the money to get him out of jail and he’s been a free man since…However he still owes his ex Andrea $20,000 dollars a month for backed child support… Well he went to court today and made the justice system very happy…He paid Andrea a whopping $62,000 in backed child support. As good as that might feel for the singer…He’s still behind $32,000! Andrea also requested that he pay for their daughters college fees. R Kelly’s lawyers are asking for proof of enrollment.

 

R. Kelly Coughed Up $62K In Child Support To Avoid Another Trip To Jail was originally published on 92q.com

