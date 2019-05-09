CLOSE
Uplifting News: One 12-Year-Old's Mission To Improve His Community [VIDEO]

The uplifting news this week is about Monte Scott, a 12-year-old Muskegon Heights resident, who decided to take matters into his own hands by filling potholes in his neighborhood. This act of kindness for his neighbors quickly went viral on social media!

He uses dirt from his own back yard, shovels it into a large trash can, and rolls it to the road.  So far He has fixed over 15 potholes and plans to continue.

Scott was recently honored by the Muskegon Heights City Council for his efforts.

During the Council meeting, Muskegon Heights Mayor Kimberley Sims presented Monte with a plaque from herself and the Council members, as well as a series of paintings from Carl Carter, a nationally renowned artist.

Monte you are a perfect example of what “self-starter” truly means!

originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

