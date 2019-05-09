Woman Pleads Guilty To Assaulting 94-Year-Old Mother With Hammer

An Atlanta woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting her 94-year-old mother with a hammer, AJC.com reported.
Sandy Elaine Mathis, 56, reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery after breaking both of her mother’s hands in December.
For the last 20 years Mathis and her mother, Willie Monroe, shared a home. The incident took place after Monroe asked Mathis’ boyfriend to leave her home that night.
Mathis allegedly picked up a hammer and hit her mother on the head, back and hands, according to reports. Mathis initially told police her mother’s injuries were from a recent fall.
Shortly after the incident, police reportedly sent a statement to AJC.com that said, in part: “Officers offered the mother EMS, but she declined several times. At the time of the call, officers did not feel there was evidence to support the claim the mother was assaulted with a hammer.”
Investigators began looking into the incident and later learned that Monroe admitted herself to Grady Memorial Hospital after officers left. Doctors determined her hands were broken, which prompted police to obtain warrants for Mathis’ arrest.
Mathis was sentenced to five years on probation and five years to serve suspended, which means if she violates her probation, she will be sent to prison. According to reports Monroe asked for her daughter, who is still her caretaker, not to be sentenced to prison.
“We understand the seriousness of the charges and accusations in this case, but we are making this decision based on the recommendations and wishes of the victim and her son, Ron Monroe,” the DA’s office said in the release.
