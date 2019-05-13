Doris Day, an actress known for her work during the 1960s, has died.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Her foundation, the Doris Day Animal Foundation, confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in '60s films, has died, her foundation says. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 13, 2019

Day starred in several movies such as “Pillow Talk,” and also had her own television series, the “Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.

Doris Day was 97.

Actress Doris Day Dead at 97 was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Written By: tkminspired Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: