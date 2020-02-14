CLOSE
9 Black Movies To Watch On Valentines Day

It’s that time of year and Valentines Day doesn’t always mean spending a lot of cash on a lavish dinner.  There’s something to be said about the couple that is comfortable staying in with some good food and a good movie all just to indulge on some quality time tougher.  Netflix and chill or something on demand, here are some of the best African American romantic comedies and best love stories for you and your boo to cuddle up and watch on Valentines Day!

9. Hav Plenty:  Underrated love story about upper class African Americans. Great indie movie and romance.

8. Best Man: Great movie about male bonding, growing up and relationships.

7. Poetic Justice: Great performance by Tupac in this self titled “Hood Romance”

6. Mo’ Better Blues: Great story about the love of Jazz, true love and relationships.

5. Boomerang: Great funny and emotional romantic comedy.

