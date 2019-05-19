Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Keri is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Keri and William are both 40 years old and have been dating for one year. Keri says when she met William she was instantly attracted to him. As they have spent more time together over the year, Keri has noticed William polishes his nails regularly. When Keri asked him about his nails he says it’s no big deal, the polish is clear and he just likes his nails looking good. Tonight, Keri wants to know is it normal for a man to polish his nails?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: