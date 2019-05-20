CLOSE
WHITNEY HOUSTON: Life After Death

Whitney Houston is going back on the road — in hologram form.

Seven years after her death in a Beverly Hills hotel room, the keepers of the late singer’s estate have decided it’s finally time to bring her back, with a new album and a tour using a hologram. The album will consist of unreleased material, much of it taken from sessions from Whitney’s breakthrough 1985 debut.

Pat Houston, Whitney’s onetime sister-in-law and administrator of the estate, tells the New York Times, “Everything is about timing for me,. It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

The deal is worth about $14 million, which will go to the singer’s mother, Cissy Houston, and her two brothers, Gary and Michael 

And why did it take so long? Pat says, “Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name. It wasn’t about the music anymore. People had forgotten how great she was.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • We’re past the “too soon” point, but is it in bad taste to use a hologram of a dead star?
  • People do need to be reminded of Whitney’s greatness in life — that outweighs her death.
  • Her family is behind this, and they’re clearly not doing it as a cash grab.
