Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tonight, Sydney is asking for your advice

Sydney and Andrew are in their early 30’s and have been dating for two years. Sydney says when they first started dating she noticed Andrew was a bit standoffish. When she asked is there was a problem, he told her that he had been cheated on and taken advantage of wanted to move slow. He is still in that mode. He also continuously asks where she is and what she’s doing. Sydney is asking if a person who’s been cheated on can ever get past it and allow a new relationship a chance or is this who he has become? Stay or move on? What’s your advice?

