CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In 125 Years

0 reads
Leave a comment
Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey's Raises Prices 8 Percent

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Hershey’s is, hands down, the most classic chocolate bar on the market, and for the first time in 125 years, the Pennsylvania-based company is redesigning the look. It will still consist of the classic rectangles for sharing, but now with emoji imprints.

Take a look:

“In today’s text savvy world, many conversations start (and end) with an emoji,” Hershey’s Senior Brand Manager Kriston Ohm told People. “We worked directly with people using emojis the most—parents and kid—to determine which ones made it onto our iconic chocolate bar. It turned out that both generations favored the same 25 emojis. We choose to feature each one of these popular emojis and change our iconic pips for the first time in 125 years.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The new Hersey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, which debuts this summer, will feature 25 different emojis.

#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood

46 photos Launch gallery

#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood

Continue reading #ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood

#ChocolateFever: 45 Of The Finest Brothas In Hollywood

The thirst is real...and we are PARCHED!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In 125 Years was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close